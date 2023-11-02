Social Media Star Ankit Baiyanpurian Adds a New Beast to His Collection

Social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpurian, known for his viral catchphrase “ram ram sariyane,” has recently caused a stir with his latest automobile purchase. A snapshot of Ankit grinning ear to ear while taking delivery of his brand new Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV alongside his father has taken the internet storm. With an impressive following of over 2.93 million subscribers on YouTube and 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Ankit’s every move garners attention.

Many avid followers may recall Ankit’s humble beginnings with the Hero Splendor motorcycle, which served as his trusty companion during his early days in the realm of social media. As his popularity soared, he upgraded to the iconic Royal Enfield Bullet, a testament to his growing stature as a social media influencer. However, Ankit has now reached new heights acquiring the powerful and versatile Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is an SUV renowned for its robustness, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk diesel engine generating 130.07 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. As a ladder-on-frame SUV, it thrives on challenging terrains while exuding an imposing road presence. Currently available in two variants, S and S11, the Scorpio Classic exhibit prices range from Rs 13.25 – 17.06 lakh (ex-showroom). Ankit’s choice underscores his desire for a vehicle capable of conquering India’s diverse road conditions, cementing his status as a discerning automobile connoisseur.

As Ankit embarks on his journey with the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, we eagerly anticipate the exciting adventures that lie ahead. His transition from the Hero Splendor to the Royal Enfield Bullet and now to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic exemplifies his evolving taste in automobiles. Moreover, it reflects his unwavering resilience and determination to entertain and inspire his vast audience.

With his endearing trademark “ram ram sariyane” continuing to dominate his social media handles, Ankit’s new acquisition serves as a perfect catalyst for even more captivating content, ensuring his loyal fanbase remains thoroughly entertained and motivated.

