Ankit Baiyanpurian, the social media sensation known for his infectious catchphrase “ram ram sariyane,” has just made a thrilling automotive purchase that is causing quite a stir. Recently, a photo of Ankit, along with his father, surfaced online, showcasing his brand new Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV. With a massive following of over 2.93 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Ankit’s choice of wheels has the world buzzing.

Ankit’s automotive journey has been an intriguing one. In his early days on social media, he was often spotted with his trusty Hero Splendor motorcycle. It was a practical and efficient choice for his everyday transportation needs. As his popularity soared, so did his aspirations. Ankit then upgraded to the legendary Royal Enfield Bullet, a classic and commanding motorcycle. And now, he has taken yet another leap acquiring the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV – a testament to his evolution as a prominent social media influencer.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rugged SUV equipped with a robust 2.2 L mHawk diesel engine, delivering an impressive 130.07 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Built on a traditional ladder-on-frame chassis, it is designed to conquer various terrains while maintaining an imposing presence on the road. Currently available in two variants, S & S11, the Scorpio Classic is priced between Rs 13.25 – 17.06 lakh (ex-showroom) [source].

Ankit’s choice reflects his preference for a versatile vehicle capable of tackling India’s diverse road conditions. Moreover, it mirrors his resilient and tough character as he continues to captivate and inspire his online followers. As he embarks on exciting adventures with his new Mahindra Scorpio Classic, we eagerly anticipate the captivating content he will create, complete with his trademark “ram ram sariyane” greetings.

FAQ:

Q: What is Ankit Baiyanpurian known for?

A: Ankit Baiyanpurian is a social media star known for his popular catchphrase “ram ram sariyane” and his entertaining content.

Q: What automobile has Ankit recently purchased?

A: Ankit recently bought a Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV, upgrading from his previous motorcycles.

Q: What is special about the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV?

A: The Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is a rugged vehicle with a powerful diesel engine, designed to handle various terrains and provide road presence.

Q: How many subscribers and followers does Ankit Baiyanpurian have on social media?

A: Ankit has over 2.93 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 7.1 million followers on Instagram.

Q: What is the price range of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV?

A: The Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is priced between Rs 13.25 – 17.06 lakh (ex-showroom) [source].