Social Media Star Ankit Baiyanpurian Raises the Bar with His Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV

Ankit Baiyanpurian, the renowned social media sensation known for his infectious catchphrase “ram ram sariyane,” has taken his automotive game to the next level. An intriguing photograph of Ankit and his father taking delivery of a brand-new Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV has taken the internet storm. Boasting an impressive fan base of over 2.93 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Ankit’s latest automobile purchase has only added fuel to the wildfire that is his popularity.

Ankit’s journey through the world of automobiles has been nothing short of fascinating. Starting with a Hero Splendor motorcycle during his early social media days, he then switched to the powerful and classic Royal Enfield Bullet. Now, with his acquisition of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV, Ankit’s choice reflects his growing status as a pioneering influencer in the social media realm.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV is a formidable powerhouse, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk diesel engine that churns out an impressive 130.07 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Its robust ladder-on-frame structure ensures exceptional performance on a multitude of terrains, while its commanding road presence adds to its allure. Mahindra currently offers two variants of the Scorpio Classic, namely S and S11, with prices ranging from Rs 13.25 to 17.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ankit’s choice of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic reflects his desire for a versatile vehicle that can conquer the diverse road conditions of India. By opting for a proven SUV that has stood the test of time, Ankit showcases not only his preference for reliability but also his strength and resilience.

As Ankit embarks on his journey with his new Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV, we eagerly anticipate the exhilarating adventures that lie ahead. With his magnetic charm and the familiar “ram ram sariyane” greetings, Ankit will undoubtedly continue to captivate, entertain, and inspire his followers across various social media platforms.

