New Horticultural Village to Take Center Stage at 2024 Royal Welsh Show

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has announced exciting plans to revamp the horticulture section of the Royal Welsh Show for 2024. The decision comes after the section was axed from this year’s event due to financial challenges faced the organizers. Leading the transformation is Adam Jones, a renowned gardener from Carmarthenshire known as “Adam yn yr Ardd” (Adam in the Garden).

With a large fanbase on social media and extensive experience in the gardening industry, Adam is set to bring fresh energy and vision to the horticultural village. As a gardening book author, radio and television personality, Adam has already made a significant impact in the gardening community. His appointment as the overseer of the development of the new horticultural village highlights the RWAS’s commitment to promoting horticulture as one of its key charitable objectives.

The vision for the new horticultural village is to celebrate all aspects of horticulture in Wales. Adam’s role will involve liaising with key stakeholders, attracting exhibitors, and identifying sponsorship opportunities. The RWAS aims to inspire, educate, and collaborate to reignite the prestige of the horticultural section as an integral part of the show.

“We were truly impressed Adam’s energy and ideas to make the horticultural section vibrant and interesting,” said Richard Price, the show director. “We look forward to working with Adam and a team of volunteers and stakeholders to bring the new horticultural village to life in time for next year’s Royal Welsh Show.”

Adam, who began gardening at a young age, is passionate about organic and nature-friendly gardening. He has dedicated himself to enhancing biodiversity and inspiring a new generation of exhibitors and growers. The horticultural section’s rich history of showcasing the best of Wales on an international stage presents a golden opportunity to further promote Welsh horticulture.

Adam will introduce himself to his new colleagues at the upcoming Winter Fair, where he will be a guest speaker. To learn more about the Winter Fair or purchase tickets, visit the RWAS website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What prompted the decision to revamp the horticultural section of the Royal Welsh Show for 2024?

The decision was made due to the financial challenges faced the organizers, which led to the horticulture section being axed from this year’s show. However, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) is determined to reestablish and promote horticulture as one of its key charitable objectives.

2. Who is Adam Jones, and what role will he play in the development of the new horticultural village?

Adam Jones, known as “Adam yn yr Ardd” (Adam in the Garden), is a renowned gardener from Carmarthenshire. He will oversee the development of the new horticultural village, working closely with key stakeholders, attracting exhibitors, and identifying sponsorship opportunities for the Royal Welsh Show.

3. What is the vision for the new horticultural village?

The vision for the horticultural village is to celebrate all aspects of horticulture in Wales. It aims to inspire, educate, and collaborate to reignite the prestige of the horticultural section as an integral part of the Royal Welsh Show.

4. How will Adam Jones promote education and encourage a new generation of exhibitors and growers?

Adam Jones is dedicated to promoting education in horticulture. He aims to encourage a new generation of exhibitors and growers to compete and celebrate their work. His focus on education will play a significant role in inspiring and nurturing the next wave of gardening enthusiasts.

5. Where can I learn more about the upcoming Winter Fair and purchase tickets?

For further information about the Winter Fair and to purchase tickets, visit the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) website.