Adam Jones Appointed to Lead Development of New Horticultural Village at 2024 Royal Welsh Show

Adam Jones, a renowned gardener from Brynaman, Carmarthenshire, has been selected to oversee the development of the new horticultural village at the 2024 Royal Welsh Show. As an expert in his field, Adam brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role, making him a familiar face and voice to many in the gardening community.

With a large and dedicated fanbase on social media, Adam has amassed over 26,000 Instagram followers. His gardening expertise has earned him the nickname “Adam yn yr Ardd,” which translates to “Adam in the Garden” in Welsh. In addition to his online presence, Adam is also a children’s gardening book author and a regular guest on BBC Radio Cymru and S4C programs.

Adam’s appointment comes in response to the horticulture section being axed from this year’s Royal Welsh Show due to the financial challenges faced organizers. The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has experienced significant operating losses in recent times due to the pandemic and rising costs. The horticulture section alone has been losing approximately £40,000 each year.

However, the RWAS has ambitious plans to revamp the horticulture section for the 2024 Royal Welsh Show, and Adam’s appointment is the first step towards realizing that vision. The society aims to establish a new horticultural village that celebrates all aspects of horticulture in Wales. This village will serve as a focal point to inspire, educate, and collaborate for both exhibitors and visitors.

Adam is thrilled to be given this opportunity to work with the RWAS and individuals from across Wales to unlock the potential of the new horticultural village. His energy, vision, and enthusiasm for horticulture impressed both the RWAS chief executive and the show director. Adam plans to transform the horticultural section into an interesting and vibrant area, attracting exhibitors, growers, and visitors alike.

His role as the lead developer of the new horticultural village will involve liaising with key stakeholders, fostering partnerships, and bringing exhibitors and sponsorship opportunities to the Royal Welsh Show. Adam’s focus will also be on education, encouraging a new generation of exhibitors and growers to showcase their work while promoting organic and nature-friendly gardening practices.

The horticultural section of the Royal Welsh Show has a long and proud history of representing Wales on an international stage. With this appointment, there is an exciting opportunity to further develop and celebrate Welsh horticulture while showcasing it to a global audience. Adam’s expertise and passion combined with the support of the RWAS and various industry stakeholders are sure to breathe new life into the horticultural section.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Royal Welsh Show?

A: The Royal Welsh Show is an annual agricultural show held in Wales that showcases various aspects of farming and rural life.

Q: What is the role of Adam Jones at the Royal Welsh Show?

A: Adam Jones has been appointed to oversee the development of the new horticultural village at the 2024 Royal Welsh Show. His responsibilities include liaising with key stakeholders, bringing exhibitors and sponsorship opportunities, and ensuring the success of the horticultural section.

Q: What is the goal of the new horticultural village?

A: The new horticultural village aims to inspire, educate, and collaborate within the horticulture industry in Wales. It will be a focal point for exhibitors and visitors to showcase and celebrate the diverse world of horticulture.

Q: What are Adam Jones’ qualifications for this role?

A: Adam Jones is a renowned gardener with over 20 years of experience. He has a dedicated following on social media, is a children’s gardening book author, and has appeared on various gardening programs. His expertise and passion make him the ideal candidate to lead the development of the new horticultural village.

Q: How can I learn more about the upcoming Winter Fair?

A: For further information about the Winter Fair or to buy tickets, you can visit the RWAS website at [RWAS website URL].