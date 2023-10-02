Bears Blow a 21-Point Lead for the Third Time in Franchise History

The Chicago Bears’ disastrous start to the 2023 season continues as they fall to an 0-4 record after losing to the previously winless Denver Broncos. This loss not only adds to the Bears’ winless streak but also places them in the franchise record books as they blow a 21-point lead, marking the third time in their history.

The Broncos, infamous for surrendering 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, managed to overcome a 21-point deficit and secure a 31-28 victory over the Bears. This loss is especially painful for Chicago as they had a comfortable lead and let it slip away.

This is not the first time the Bears have suffered such a collapse. In October 1953, they had a 21-0 lead against the San Francisco 49ers but ended up losing 35-28 after the Niners scored 35 unanswered points. In November 2022, the Bears had a 27-6 lead against the New England Patriots, only to see the Patriots score the final two receiving touchdowns and win the game 33-30.

Against the Broncos, the Bears showed a brief glimmer of hope as they erased an early 7-0 deficit and outscored Denver 21-0 in the second quarter. However, it would be their last score as the Broncos mounted a comeback and scored 24 unanswered points. A 51-yard field goal Will Lutz sealed the victory for Denver with 1:46 left on the clock.

Following their collapse, social media was quick to criticize the Bears. NFL Memes compared their collapse to the infamous Super Bowl 51 collapse the Atlanta Falcons. Rich Eisen of the NFL Network also criticized the Bears for their decision-making in crucial moments of the game.

As the criticism mounts, some are calling for a change within the Bears organization. Aaron Leming of the Bears Report suggests that head coach Matt Eberflus should be fired, citing recurring mistakes that have been present since last season.

The Bears’ inability to hold onto a 21-point lead is a troubling sign for the team and further highlights their struggles this season. Only time will tell if they can turn their fortunes around and salvage their season.

