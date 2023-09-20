Social Media Users Criticize U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Assertion of Applying “Same Laws to Everyone”

Social media users were quick to criticize U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his recent testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, where he claimed that the U.S. Department of Justice applies “the same laws to everyone.” Critics of the Biden administration dismissed Garland’s claim as “bulls—” and stated that “no serious person believes” it.

During the hearing, Garland defended the DOJ against allegations of politicization, stating that the same laws have been applied to all citizens under investigation. He emphasized that there is no distinction based on power, wealth, political affiliation, race, ethnicity, or religion. Garland asserted that the DOJ’s job is to uphold the rule of law, pursue justice without bias, and not to take orders from any external entity.

However, Garland’s statement faced significant backlash on social media. Several commentators and influencers, including those aligned with conservative voices, expressed doubt and disbelief. Some described Garland as a “liar” and demanded fact-checking. Others called for a Pinocchio meme or simply dismissed his claims.

Critics of the Biden administration have accused Garland of weaponizing the DOJ against political enemies, pointing to actions such as the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago and allegations of aggressive investigation tactics towards traditional Catholic communities. They also argue that there is a disparity in the treatment of individuals involved in the January 6 riot compared to BLM/Antifa rioters from the summer of 2020.

Despite Garland’s assertion and defense of the DOJ’s independence, social media users remain skeptical, citing the perceived biases and politicization within the department. The Department of Justice has not yet responded to these criticisms.

