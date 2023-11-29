Social Media Platforms Struggle to Handle Harmful Content, New Report Finds

A recent report the Molly Rose Foundation, a suicide prevention charity, highlights significant system failures in handling self-harm and suicide content on social media platforms. The study reveals that harmful content relating to suicide, self-harm, and depression is prevalent on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

On TikTok, posts referencing suicide and self-harm have been viewed and liked over a million times, indicating the wide reach and impact of such content. The Molly Rose Foundation, named in honor of Molly Russell who took her own life at the age of 14 after being exposed to harmful online content, released the report during the week Molly would have turned 21.

The report emphasizes the availability of harmful content and the role algorithms play in recommending such content to users. The Molly Rose Foundation collected and analyzed data from over 1,100 highly engaged-with posts on Instagram and TikTok that used hashtags related to suicide, self-harm, and depression. It found that the problem extends beyond hashtags, with algorithmic recommendations also contributing to the proliferation of harmful content.

The foundation raises concerns about the design and operation of social media platforms, arguing that they increase the risk profile for young people. Platforms make it easy for users to find large amounts of potentially harmful content searching for hashtags or through algorithm recommendations. The competitive nature of these platforms, driven commercial pressures, further exacerbates the problem as companies vie for the attention of younger users.

Ian Russell, Molly’s father and chair of trustees at the Molly Rose Foundation, emphasizes the urgent need for tech companies to address the harm caused their platforms. He calls for stricter regulation and accountability, urging the Online Safety Act and the new online safety regulator, Ofcom, to take decisive action.

The report’s findings underscore the importance of the Online Safety Act and the need for robust regulations to protect young people. The Molly Rose Foundation hopes that Ofcom will prioritize safety standards and strengthen protection measures.

