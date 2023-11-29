Social Media Platforms Must Address the Inherent Flaws in Handling Self-Harm and Suicide Content

A recent report the Molly Rose Foundation has highlighted significant shortcomings in the way social media platforms handle self-harm and suicide content. The charity discovered that harmful posts were prevalent and easily accessible on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

One of the most alarming findings was that certain posts on TikTok related to suicide, self-harm, and highly depressive content had garnered over a million views and likes. This demonstrates the widespread nature of the issue and the potential influence it has on vulnerable individuals.

The Molly Rose Foundation was established in memory of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old girl who tragically took her own life after being exposed to harmful content online. The foundation’s report, released on what would have been Molly’s 21st birthday, underscores the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of young lives.

The charity’s investigation, conducted in collaboration with data-for-good organization The Bright Initiative, analyzed 1,181 highly engaged posts on Instagram and TikTok using well-known hashtags related to suicide, self-harm, and depression. The report revealed that some of these harmful posts were being recommended to users the platforms’ algorithms, exacerbating the problem.

The Molly Rose Foundation expressed concerns about the design and operation of social media platforms, stating that they increase the risk profile for young people enabling easy access to vast amounts of potentially harmful content. The ability to discover such content through hashtag searches or algorithmic recommendations poses a serious threat to the well-being of impressionable individuals.

The foundation also criticized social media platforms for their failure to adequately assess the risks associated with features that allow users to find similar posts. Additionally, commercial pressures were identified as a contributing factor, as platforms compete to capture the attention of younger users and keep them engaged.

Ian Russell, Molly’s father and chair of the foundation’s trustees, emphasized the need for technology companies to take immediate action. He called for the implementation of stronger safety standards and the establishment of bold regulations under the new Online Safety Act. Russell insisted that the inaction of tech companies can no longer be deemed acceptable, as it perpetuates a systemic failure that costs young lives.

