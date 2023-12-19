New Arrival! Indy Clinton Welcomes Third Child with Husband Ben Azar

Indy Clinton, the popular Australian social media influencer, has just welcomed her third child with her husband, Ben Azar. After dropping hints for months, she has finally revealed her newborn daughter’s name as Soul Valerie. The news was shared through a heartwarming black and white Instagram post.

Friends and fans of Indy Clinton quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their well wishes and congratulations for the growing family. Many described the newborn as “perfect” and expressed their admiration for the chosen name, Soul.

Clinton also took to TikTok to share a heartwarming video of the moment her other two young children, Navy and Bambi, met their new sister. The video was captioned, “She’s here – family of 5 complete.” It was a joyous moment for the family, marking the start of a new chapter.

The announcement of Clinton’s pregnancy came as a surprise, as she had just given birth to her second daughter, Bambi, two months prior. In a video shared with her followers in June, Clinton sarcastically expressed her thoughts about the possibility of being pregnant again so soon. However, her disbelief quickly turned to excitement as the pregnancy test revealed the truth.

The journey to welcoming their third child has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Indy Clinton and Ben Azar. The couple shared their disbelief and concern in videos posted on Instagram after the initial announcement. However, their love and excitement ultimately triumphed as they welcomed their newest addition into the world.

Congratulations to Indy Clinton and Ben Azar on the arrival of Soul Valerie. As they embrace the challenges and joys of raising three children, their fans are eagerly following their journey on social media.