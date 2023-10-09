Social Media Scams Cost Americans $2.7bn, FTC Reports

According to a report the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), social media scams have resulted in a loss of $2.7 billion in the US since 2021, making it the most common method of contact for fraudsters. The FTC’s report revealed that one in four scam victims encountered their fraudster on social media, with younger demographics being particularly vulnerable. In the first half of 2023, 38% of fraud reports from victims aged 20 to 29 cited social media as the initial point of contact, rising to 47% for individuals aged 18 to 19.

The most frequently reported type of loss was related to purchasing items advertised on social media apps, accounting for 44% of all reported losses. These scams typically involved victims purchasing items that did not actually exist. While shopping scams were more common, the largest financial losses stemmed from fake investment opportunities on social media, which accounted for over half of all reported fraud losses in the first half of 2023.

The UK has experienced a similar trend, with British bank Barclays finding that nearly nine out of ten purchase scams originate on social media. These scams cause British individuals to lose an average of £1,000 and constitute two-thirds of all reported scams. Romance scams ranked second in terms of financial losses, with victims being deceived into sending money to online romances, often through platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, or Facebook.

According to security analysts from Bitdefender, the number of social media scam victims is likely much higher since most individuals do not report their experiences. Emma Fletcher, a senior researcher with the FTC, explained how scammers exploit social media to their advantage. They can easily create fake profiles, hack into existing profiles, and deceive friends. Additionally, scammers can gather personal information from social media profiles to tailor their approach and effectively target individuals based on their age, interests, or previous purchases.

