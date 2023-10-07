Social Media Scams: A Multi-Billion Dollar Problem

Social media has become a breeding ground for scams and fraudulent activities, leading to substantial financial losses for unsuspecting individuals. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), since 2021, people have lost over $2.7 billion through fraud orchestrated via social networks.

The FTC’s data reveals that social media is the prime method scammers use to target their victims. During the first half of 2023, the most common scams reported on social platforms were related to online shopping, primarily involving clothing and electronics. Victims would purchase items advertised on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat, only to never receive the products. This accounted for 44% of reported incidents, totaling 24,640 cases.

However, while online shopping scams make up the majority of reported cases, individuals are losing more money to schemes advertising fake investment opportunities and romance cons. The FTC noted that scammers often entice victims with stories of financial success, particularly through cryptocurrency investments. Ultimately, these victims are left empty-handed and out of money.

During the six-month period analyzed the FTC, reported losses amounted to $658 million. Of this total, 8% resulted from online shopping scams, 53% from investment scams, 14% from romance scams, and the remaining 27% fell under the category of “other” scams.

It’s important to note that these figures likely represent only a fraction of the actual damage caused online fraud since many cases go unreported. Younger individuals appear to be more vulnerable to social media scams, with a significant percentage of victim reports coming from individuals aged 18 to 29.

Businesses are also at risk from scammers using social media advertising to tarnish their reputation. The FTC emphasizes that reputable retailers should take measures to protect their marketing messages from association with fraud.

To prevent falling victim to these scams, the FTC suggests several precautions, such as setting social media accounts to private and being mindful of who can see posts. Additionally, it warns against believing messages from “friends” requesting money, especially if cryptocurrency or gift cards are involved. The same caution applies to online romances, particularly those involving individuals who never seem to be able to meet in person but suddenly require financial assistance for various reasons.

