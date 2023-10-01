Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada Under Fire for Poor Playcalling

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is once again facing criticism for his poor playcalling as the team’s offense continues to struggle. After a promising performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers’ offense has sputtered against the Houston Texans, leading to frustration among fans and on social media.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with Canada’s playcalling. One user called him “the worst, but also the most predictable playcaller in the NFL,” while another suggested that the Steelers should fire him mid-season. Others pointed out that the offensive line’s struggles were being exploited the Texans’ defense, and questioned Canada’s inability to adjust his game plan.

Despite the criticism, it’s important to note that Matt Canada is not solely responsible for the Steelers’ offensive struggles. The team has been dealing with injuries and inconsistent performances from key players, which has undoubtedly affected the effectiveness of the offense. However, as the offensive coordinator, Canada bears some responsibility for the lack of production.

It remains to be seen how the Steelers will address the issue moving forward. While firing Canada mid-season may be unlikely, there could be changes made to the coaching staff in the offseason if the offense continues to underperform. Ultimately, the success of the Steelers’ offense will depend not only on the playcalling, but also on the execution of the players on the field.

Source: Twitter – Warren Sharp, Ben Anderson, Chris Mueller, Celine Deion Sanders, Nikki Holt

