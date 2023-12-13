Elon Musk Faces Backlash for Missing the Point in Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind”

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and renowned tech mogul, has become the subject of mockery on the internet after completely misinterpreting a scene involving his cars in the new Netflix drama “Leave the World Behind.” In the post-apocalyptic thriller, a cyber attack leads to chaos in society, and a fleet of self-driving Tesla cars nearly causes harm to Julia Roberts’ character and her family.

Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the scene, stating, “Teslas can charge from solar panels even if the world goes fully Mad Max and there is no more gasoline!” However, X users were quick to point out that Musk had missed the intended message of the scene, which aimed to showcase how everyday technology could be used as weapons of mass destruction hackers.

One user remarked that Musk’s comment had missed the mark, saying, “They were self-driving Teslas, driving themselves to that road via GPS, to crash into each other blocking the way out. Another reason why this type of tech is dumb.” It was also noted that Musk may not have even watched the film, with a user stating, “If Elon actually watched it he’d know that his comment has nothing to do with it.”

While the film “Leave the World Behind” has garnered attention and reached the No. 1 spot on Netflix, it has received mixed reviews. With a 75% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, it only achieved a 38% audience rating. Directed Sam Esmail, the movie stars Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, and Mahershala Ali.

While Elon Musk may have missed the mark on understanding the scene involving his cars in “Leave the World Behind,” it serves as a reminder of the potential risks and concerns surrounding Tesla’s automatic driving technology. Earlier this year, an article cited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, stating that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system could be up to ten times more dangerous than human driving.

As the internet continues to poke fun at Musk’s misunderstanding, it’s clear that the portrayal of technology and its potential dangers in the film has struck a chord with audiences. It remains to be seen how Tesla will address the real-world concerns surrounding its automatic driving technology in light of this incident.