New Challenges in Scientific Research Due to Social Media Data Access Restrictions

Major social media platforms have recently implemented changes to their Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), causing concern among academics about the future of scientific research. These modifications have limited access to user data, making it increasingly difficult and costly for researchers to gather large-scale data sets from social media platforms.

The importance of such data cannot be overstated, as it has enabled scientists to analyze behavioral patterns at individual, group, and population levels. This information has been instrumental in predicting conflicts, allocating disaster aid effectively, and understanding the impact of online polarization and misinformation on voting patterns. Unfortunately, the changes to APIs have significantly reduced data access or increased charges, hindering this type of research. Additionally, app developers who relied on this source of information are also affected.

A recent study published in Nature Human Behaviour, co-authored Dr. Dirk van der Linden from Northumbria’s Department of Computer and Information Sciences, highlights the implications of data extraction and sharing changes within and across social media platforms. Dr. van der Linden’s work with Northumbria’s Social Computing (NorSC) group focuses on critically understanding the people who use social technology, their interactions, and the influence it has on their behavior. He emphasizes the importance of studying social media networks, given the increasingly significant role they play in our online lives.

While some may argue that the changes are necessary to protect user privacy, researchers warn that these restrictions hinder important scientific investigations. Research on topics such as mental health, misinformation, and political views heavily rely on large-scale data sets from social media platforms. Without access to this data, there is a risk of policy decisions being based on incomplete or inaccurate information.

Dr. Brit Davidson, from the University of Bath’s School of Management, underscores the need for open science and access to large-scale data sets, as the lack of transparency can undermine the credibility of scientific work. She emphasizes that replicability and verification are crucial for scientific progress. The team also acknowledges the need for stricter data access measures to prevent privacy breaches, citing the Cambridge Analytica scandal as an example.

The EU Digital Services Act, implemented in August 2023, aims to address some of these concerns providing vetted researchers with access to “very large online platforms.” However, the specifics of the vetting process and data usage conditions are yet to be clarified.

As academics and scientists navigate this new landscape, they face the challenge of finding alternative means to gather data or adapting their research questions to fit within the limitations imposed social media platforms. It is crucial for policymakers, platform operators, and researchers to work collaboratively to ensure that scientific research can thrive without compromising user privacy.

