Tribute to Late Journalist Highlighting Son’s Artwork

In a heartfelt tribute to the late journalist Samer Abu Daqqa, his colleagues and fellow journalists have come together to republish his son’s artworks. Rawaa Auge, a journalist at Al-Jazeera, expressed her admiration for Samer’s love and dedication to his son, Zain. Recognizing the dangerous situation in Gaza, Samer had sent Zain away to ensure his safety.

One of Zain’s creations that stands out is a song titled ‘Oh, Dad.’ The lyrics are filled with longing for his father, who was tragically taken away from him. The poignant piece highlights the pain of their physical separation and the unfortunate reality that this longing will endure.

Samer Abu Daqqa, a renowned journalist, was shot Israeli troops and denied access to medical care. This heart-wrenching incident has left a profound impact on the media community, as Samer was known for his dedication to telling Palestinian stories through various forms of art.

By republishing Zain’s artworks, Samer’s colleagues aim to honor his memory and celebrate the talent and resilience of his son. Zain, only 14 years old, possesses a unique ability to express his experiences and emotions through his art. His creations serve as a powerful reminder of the struggles faced Palestinian people and the need for their voices to be heard.

The republishing of Zain’s artworks not only honors Samer’s legacy but also sheds light on the artistic talent that exists within Palestinian communities. It serves as a reminder that amidst the hardships, creativity continues to flourish, becoming a powerful form of resistance and storytelling.

In commemorating Samer Abu Daqqa and his son’s artwork, the media community not only mourns the loss of a dedicated journalist but also amplifies the voices of Palestinian artists, ensuring their stories reach a wider audience.