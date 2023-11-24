Stay Alert to Fraudulent Lottery Scams

A recent voice message circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claims that Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is awarding lucky winners with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The message instructs recipients to contact the “bank manager” whose contact number is provided. However, cybersecurity officials have identified this message as a fraudulent scam aimed at stealing money under the guise of a lottery reward.

In the past few days, residents of Kashmir have received messages on WhatsApp promising a lottery organized KBC and a cash prize of 25,00,000 rupees. These messages also include audio call recordings where an individual posing as a KBC customer office personnel congratulates the recipient on winning the lottery. Multiple contact numbers are provided for the recipients to claim their prize money.

Cyber police officials have confirmed that these messages are part of a scam in which fraudsters trick users into depositing money as an initial requirement to claim the lottery amount. Once the victim makes the deposit, the scammers demand additional funds under various pretexts. The fraudsters exclusively communicate through WhatsApp, urging victims to deposit money into different bank accounts. This fraudulent activity can continue for weeks or even months, as long as the scammers can keep the victim engaged and interested.

To further deceive victims, the fraudsters increase the promised lottery amount over time, claiming it has risen to Rs 45 lakhs, then Rs 75 lakhs, and so on. However, when the victim begins to demand the actual payout or refuses to provide more money, the scammers cease communication and deactivate the WhatsApp numbers used in the fraud.

FAQ:

Q: How can I identify such scams?

A: Be skeptical of messages promising financial gains. Messages from unknown numbers, especially those containing grammatical errors and broken English, should raise warning signals.

Q: How can I stay safe from lottery scams?

A: If you suspect a message to be a scam, immediately block the number. Avoid opening messages from suspicious phone numbers, particularly those originating from non-Indian sources. Refrain from clicking on suspicious links or sharing OTP (one-time password) with anyone.