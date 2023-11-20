New Article: Hisbah Aims to Shape Social Behavior through Skit Control

The Hisbah unit of Kano State, known for its efforts to promote Islamic customs and values, has been in the spotlight recently for its attempts to control the creation of skits on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Contrary to popular belief, the aim of these measures is not to violate human rights but rather to modify public behavior and promote more modest and respectful content.

In response to public outrage over offensive remarks and inappropriate content made skit creators, including TikToker Murja Kunya, Hisbah has taken steps to address these concerns. The state’s actors from Kannywood, as well as other skit creators, have pledged to maintain their modesty during the production process, ensuring that their content aligns with Islamic principles.

The engagement between Hisbah and skit makers in the state has been characterized mutual understanding and a commitment to bringing about positive change. During meetings with TikTokers and Kannywood actors, it became evident that some creators were remorseful for their past actions and expressed a willingness to modify their content. They acknowledged that certain aspects of their behavior were not in line with the law and vowed to make amends.

By focusing on behavior modification, Hisbah aims to admonish individuals who recognize the need to change their actions. The goal is to encourage TikTokers and other skit creators to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds Islamic values and respects societal norms. Through this approach, Hisbah believes that a positive and responsible online presence can be cultivated.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hisbah?

A: Hisbah is a security unit in Kano State tasked with enforcing Islamic customs and values.

Q: Why is Hisbah controlling skits on social media?

A: Hisbah aims to modify public behavior and promote modesty and respect through the control of skits on social media.

Q: Which skit creators have received complaints?

A: Skit creators such as Ado Gwanja, Ummi Shakira, Samha Inuwa, Murja, Mr. 442, Safara’u, Dan Maraya, Amude Booth, Kawu Dan Sarki, and Babiana have received complaints about offensive remarks and content.

Q: How has Hisbah engaged with skit makers?

A: Hisbah has had engagements with TikTokers and Kannywood actors to address concerns and promote positive change.

Q: What is the goal of Hisbah’s behavior modification efforts?

A: Hisbah aims to encourage skit creators to uphold Islamic values, respect societal norms, and promote a responsible online presence.