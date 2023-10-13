NBC Engaging with Social Media Platforms to Regulate User Behavior

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is taking steps to regulate social media platforms in order to curb the potential negative impacts they can have on users. Francisca Aiyetan, the Director of Broadcast Monitoring at NBC, emphasized the need for regulation, stating that if social media is not controlled, it could misguide young people. Aiyetan also mentioned that countries around the world are working towards regulating social media, and Nigeria is no exception.

The NBC is currently in discussions with stakeholders to develop legislation that will address the challenges posed social media. Aiyetan highlighted the importance of strengthening existing laws to encompass the ever-evolving broadcasting and content sharing space. Once regulations are in place, the NBC will also assess the technological capabilities needed to enforce them effectively.

As part of their efforts to regulate social media, the NBC is engaging with major platforms such as Google YouTube and TikTok. By establishing relationships with these platform owners, the NBC aims to gain a better understanding of their operations and work collaboratively towards responsible usage of social media.

In line with their regulatory efforts, the NBC has sent a regulation bill to the National Assembly. The Director-General of the NBC, Balarabe Ilelah, referred to the negative aspects of social media as a “monster” and expressed concern over the lack of authority granted to the NBC to control social media under current laws.

Through these initiatives, the NBC aims to strike a balance between harnessing the benefits of social media and ensuring that users are protected from harmful content or misleading information. By engaging with social media platforms and enacting appropriate regulations, the NBC hopes to create a safer and more responsible online environment for all users.

Definitions:

– National Broadcasting Commission (NBC): A regulatory body in Nigeria that oversees the broadcasting industry and ensures compliance with broadcasting standards and regulations.

– Social media: Online platforms and websites that allow users to create and share content, interact with others, and participate in virtual communities.

– Regulation: The process of setting rules, guidelines, and standards to govern the behavior and activities of individuals or organizations.

