Social Media Regulation Must Address Addictive Design, Warns Analyst

In the midst of Meta’s legal trouble with California minors, senior thematic analyst at GlobalData, Amelia Connor-Afflick, has emphasized the need for social media regulation to address the addictive design of platforms in order to protect users. The minors and their parents filed a lawsuit against Meta in March 2023, alleging that the company was fully aware of the deliberate addictive design of its social media platforms, such as Instagram, but failed to take action to prevent user addiction.

The plaintiffs argue that Meta’s addictive design has led to various mental health problems among users, including eating disorders and anxiety, due to their excessive use of the platform. While most of the allegations were thrown out of the court, the scrutiny over Meta’s addictive platform design persists.

Amelia Connor-Afflick highlights the criticism that social media companies have faced regarding their algorithms, which are often designed to promote toxic and divisive content to capture users’ attention. She emphasizes that children are particularly vulnerable to such material, and although social media companies have implemented guardrails to address these concerns, they have not been sufficient.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has recently implemented parental controls and an online safety checklist for parents to discuss with their children. However, even Snapchat has faced criticism from UK media regulator Ofcom for its underage user base.

Overall, it is clear from the Meta lawsuit that the current guardrails put in place social media companies are not satisfying the guardians of these young users. Research has shown that social media can be addictive, and the interactions on these platforms have the potential to release dopamine in users’ brains, reinforcing the addictive behavior.

Source:

– GlobalData