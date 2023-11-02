New Regulations on Social Media: Enhancing Accountability and Combating Misinformation

Social media platforms have become an integral part of our lives, shaping public discourse and providing a platform for personal expression. However, the recent surge in street violence and the misuse of social media during these incidents have raised concerns about the need for regulation to protect users and ensure accountability. The role played social media in the incitement to violence and the spread of fake news has prompted governments and authorities to take action.

One crucial aspect of social media regulation is striking the right balance between user freedom and protecting individuals from harm. Emmanuel Macron and Mark Zuckerberg recognized this need and published a joint report in 2019, acknowledging the inadequacy of voluntary moderation measures implemented social media companies. They emphasized the importance of a co-regulatory approach where platforms work closely with public authorities to set guidelines and enforce moderation efforts effectively.

However, regulating social media is not without challenges. The diverse definition of fake news among different social media platforms and the lack of concrete rules have hindered effective regulation. The European Commission estimated that only 63.5% of hate content was eventually deleted in 2022, highlighting the need for more stringent measures.

The European Union has been at the forefront of social media regulation initiatives. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled in 2019 that social media companies, such as Meta (formerly Facebook), must delete illegal content globally, regardless of user location. This ruling paved the way for updating the outdated 2000 European e-commerce directives.

In January 2021, the EU introduced regulations specifically targeting the dissemination of terrorist content online. This regulation compels competent authorities in member countries to issue removal orders for such content. Moreover, the Digital Service Act (DSA), implemented in August 2023, requires social media companies with high traffic to assess systemic risks, publish appropriate measures to mitigate them, and subject their algorithms to transparency assessments.

France has also implemented various measures to regulate social media. The Avia Law in 2020 led to the creation of the French Online Hate Crime Observatory and a specialized unit for combating online hate crime. Additionally, the DSA was brought into effect ahead of schedule, and the transparency measures mandated the European regulation became mandatory under French law.

As governments and authorities continue to grapple with the challenges surrounding social media regulation, it is essential to strike a balance that safeguards user rights while curbing harmful content and misinformation. The cooperation between social media platforms and public authorities, as well as the implementation of transparent and effective measures, will play a crucial role in achieving this balance.

