Social Media and Smartphones: Insights into the Lives of Welsh School Children

A recent survey led academics at Cardiff University has revealed that almost half (48%) of Welsh children aged seven to 11 are regular users of social media. The School Health Research Network’s Primary School Student Health and Wellbeing Survey, conducted in collaboration with Public Health Wales and the Welsh Government, collected data from 354 primary schools and 32,606 pupils in Wales.

One of the key findings of the study is the widespread use of social media among young learners. Nearly half (48%) of all participants reported using social media sites or apps a few times a week or every day. Furthermore, the majority (63%) of learners stated that they owned a smartphone, with ownership increasing significantly with age. While only 43% of Year 3 learners had their own smartphone, this figure rose to 83% among Year 6 learners.

However, the survey also shed light on some concerning issues. Almost half (46%) of the learners reported experiencing bullying at school in the past couple of months, while 28% of Year 6 learners reported being cyberbullied during the same period. In addition, less than half of the learners reported engaging in regular exercise at least four times a week. Furthermore, the study found that nearly two-thirds (62%) of learners experienced problems sleeping sometimes or always.

These findings underscore the need for further research and understanding of the impact of technology, particularly social media, on children’s learning, connectedness, and mental health. It is crucial to address the disparities in outcomes among children from less affluent families and to investigate how these disparities influence their future well-being.

The Primary School Student Health and Wellbeing Survey serves as a valuable snapshot of the health behaviors and well-being of Welsh children. The expansion of this survey into primary schools provides an opportunity for a comprehensive understanding of childhood and adolescence, including transition to secondary school.

These insights will contribute to ongoing efforts to support the physical and emotional well-being of young learners in Wales. It is important for society as a whole, including social media companies, parents, carers, and teachers, to be actively involved in promoting safe and responsible use of technology and tackling issues like cyberbullying at an early age.

FAQs

Q: What were the key findings of the survey?

A: The survey revealed that nearly half (48%) of Welsh children aged seven to 11 are regular users of social media, and the majority (63%) of learners own a smartphone.

Q: What were some concerning issues identified in the survey?

A: The survey found that a significant portion of learners experienced bullying, both in-person and cyberbullying. Additionally, less than half of the learners engaged in regular exercise, and a majority experienced sleep problems.

Q: How will the survey contribute to future efforts in supporting children’s well-being?

A: The survey provides valuable insights into the health behaviors and well-being of young learners. It will aid in understanding the impact of technology on their lives and inform strategies to address disparities in outcomes.

Q: What can be done to promote safe and responsible use of technology?

A: Society as a whole, including social media companies, parents, carers, and teachers, must actively promote education about appropriate technology use and take action to tackle issues like cyberbullying. The introduction of the UK Online Safety Bill aims to regulate age restrictions on social media platforms.