Social Media Regularly Used Almost Half of Primary Age Children in Wales

A new survey conducted Cardiff University has found that nearly half (48%) of Welsh children between the ages of 7 and 11 are regularly using social media. The study, led the School Health Research Network (SHRN) in partnership with Public Health Wales and funded the Welsh Government, surveyed a total of 354 primary schools and 32,606 pupils in Wales.

The key findings of the survey revealed that most learners (63%) reported having a smartphone, with ownership increasing with age. Additionally, nearly half (46%) of all learners reported being bullied at school in the past couple of months, and 28% of Year 6 learners reported experiencing cyberbullying during the same period. Less than half of learners reported exercising four or more times a week, and a majority (62%) reported having problems with sleeping sometimes or always.

The survey aimed to expand the SHRN’s research model into primary schools in order to better understand and support children’s health behaviors and well-being. Professor Simon Murphy, director of the Center for the Development, Evaluation, Complexity and Implementation in Public Health Improvement (DECIPHer), emphasized the importance of studying children’s well-being from an early age and the impact of events such as transitioning to secondary school.

Dr. Kelly Morgan, senior research fellow at DECIPHer, highlighted the need for more research on the impact of technology, such as social media, on children’s learning, connectedness, and mental health. The findings also indicated that young people from less affluent families have less positive outcomes, underscoring the need for further investigation into the long-term effects.

The survey results regarding social media use among primary school children raise concerns, with a call for stricter enforcement and regulation of age restrictions social media companies. The recent introduction of the UK Online Safety Bill aims to address these issues. Public Health Wales emphasizes the importance of early education and communication between adults and children to promote safe and responsible use of social media.

This survey provides valuable insights into the health and well-being of primary age children in Wales, shedding light on the role of technology in their lives and the need for continued research and support.

