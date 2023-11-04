Jaipur Candidates Utilize Social Media for Election Campaigns

Election campaigns in Jaipur are undergoing a transformation, with candidates increasingly embracing digital platforms to reach a larger number of voters. Social media has become a powerful tool for politicians to connect with the electorate without relying solely on traditional methods like rallies and door-to-door meetings.

Candidates in Rajasthan are taking advantage of the popularity of reels and shorts on social media to engage with voters. They are going beyond text-based messages and utilizing professional photographers and cameramen to create visually appealing content. From serving cows at gaushalas to visiting temples, political aspirants are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to capture the attention of voters.

Diya Kumari, a candidate from Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency on a BJP ticket, highlights the effectiveness of social media in spreading their campaign messages. Her team regularly posts new reels on various social media platforms, combining patriotic and popular Hindi songs to connect with the masses.

Rafeek Khan, the sitting Congress MLA from Aadarsh Nagar, acknowledges the power of reels in captivating audiences during their leisure time. He emphasizes the shift from traditional campaigning methods and recognizes the significance of utilizing social media to reach voters effectively.

Jyoti Mirdha, fielded from Nagaur BJP, also acknowledges the influence of social media in reaching out to the masses. With a dedicated team working on reels, she leverages this tool to communicate with the people of her region.

Kirori Lal Meena, the BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur assembly seat, focuses on connecting with the local community using regional songs in his reels. By incorporating cultural elements, he aims to establish a deeper connection with the people.

Amin Kagzi of Congress, contesting from Kishanpole constituency, showcases his temple visits through reels. He recognizes the importance of social media in extending their reach to a wider audience during the campaign period when it may not always be feasible to personally connect with every voter.

In a digitally dominated era, political candidates are realizing the potential of social media as an essential tool in their election campaigns. By harnessing the power of reels, they can effectively engage voters, convey their messages, and create a lasting impact.

