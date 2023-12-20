Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from State’s Presidential Primary Ballot

In a surprising decision, the Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot. This announcement has sparked strong reactions on social media from both supporters and opponents of the former president.

While some Twitter users expressed jubilation at the court’s ruling, others were disappointed. The ruling was seen as a victory those who believe Trump to be an “insurrectionist” and a threat to democracy. They hailed this decision as a necessary step to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

Trump himself did not take the news lightly and immediately attributed the ruling to “Democrat Party leaders” who he claims are paranoid about his growing popularity. His second son, Eric, criticized the decision as unAmerican and typical of the modern Democratic Party playbook.

On the other hand, Trump supporters condemned the court’s ruling and characterized it as an attack on democracy. They believed that Trump should be allowed to run in the Colorado GOP primary and called on other Republican candidates to withdraw if he is not included on the ballot.

This verdict carries significant implications for Trump’s political future, as it limits his visibility in the upcoming presidential primary. However, it is important to note that Trump has the option to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of the United States. This legal battle is likely to draw substantial attention as it unfolds.

As the news spreads, individuals on both sides of the political spectrum are eager to see how Trump will react. Some anticipate a fiery response, while others believe that Trump’s exclusion from the ballot could drive more people to join his newly launched social media platform, Truth Social, to read his reaction firsthand.

The disqualification of a former president from a state’s presidential primary ballot is a significant event that further deepens the political divide and brings attention to the legal maneuverings surrounding Donald Trump’s potential political comeback.