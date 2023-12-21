Oklahoma Sooners Enjoy Successful Early Signing Period

The Oklahoma Sooners had a remarkable early signing period, receiving National Letters of Intent from all 27 committed players. This successful recruiting class is seen as a significant accomplishment for head coach Brent Venables, who believes it is the best class he has assembled in his tenure at Oklahoma.

The focus for the Sooners in this recruiting cycle was to strengthen their offensive and defensive lines in preparation for their move to the SEC in 2024. This objective was achieved with the addition of highly-touted prospects on both sides of the ball.

The social media reactions to the Sooners’ successful signing period were overwhelmingly positive. Fans expressed their excitement and support for the program, showing confidence in the team’s future.

There were also acknowledgments and appreciation for the behind-the-scenes efforts of Skip Johnson and the OU Baseball program in helping to recruit two-sport stars Taylor Tatum and James Nesta. Venables commended Johnson and his staff for their assistance.

Key recruits like David Stone, Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith, Wyatt Gilmore, and Jayden Jackson were highlighted as players who will make significant contributions to the team, particularly on the defensive line. Additionally, RB Xavier Robinson from Carl Albert High School was praised for coming from a winning, disciplined environment that instilled values of accountability.

Furthermore, Venables credited offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh for his exceptional work in recruiting linemen such as Eddy Pierre-Louis, who is touted for his NFL-like presence.

This recruiting class also includes local talent, with players like Daniel Akinkunmi from Oklahoma expressing their excitement to join the Sooners.

Overall, the Sooners’ successful early signing period is a testament to the effort and vision of Coach Brent Venables. With a strong class in place, the team is poised to excel in the coming seasons. This accomplishment showcases the program’s ability to recruit top talent and maintain its position as a powerhouse in college football.