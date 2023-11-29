Texas Football Fans Dismayed Over College Football Playoff Rankings

The College Football Playoff committee faced heavy criticism on Tuesday evening from passionate Texas football fans. The committee is entrusted with considering various factors such as head-to-head matchups, common opponents, conference championships, and strength of schedule when determining the rankings. However, many fans argue that these criteria are not being applied fairly.

One disgruntled fan pointed out that Texas has more ranked wins, a significantly stronger strength of schedule, and a larger margin of victory against a common opponent compared to Oregon. Despite this, Oregon is ranked two spots higher than Texas, which the fan finds unjustifiable.

Another fan voiced frustration over the committee’s inconsistency. While they appreciate that head-to-head results are taken into account, they believe that Texas’s impressive victories throughout the season should be given more weight. Additionally, common opponents and competing for a conference championship should carry greater significance in the rankings.

Despite these questionable decisions the committee, there is still a glimmer of hope for Texas. To secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns will need to deliver a dominant performance against No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game and hope for favorable outcomes in other games as well.

As social media buzzed with reactions to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, fans expressed their disappointment with Ohio State and Oregon being ranked ahead of Texas. Many labeled the committee’s choices as unfavorable and referred to them as “nasty business” and “a bunch of busters.”

Ultimately, the rankings have left Texas football fans feeling frustrated and incredulous. They believe that their team’s accomplishments throughout the season, including impressive road wins and victories with a backup quarterback, should have earned them a higher rank. It seems that the committee’s decisions have failed to align with the expectations and reasoning of dedicated fans.

