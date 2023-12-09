Shohei Ohtani Breaks the Bank with Historic $700 Million Contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

In a stunning announcement on Instagram, Shohei Ohtani revealed that he has signed a monumental deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sending shockwaves through the sports world. The contract, reported ESPN’s Jeff Passan, is worth an astounding $700 million over 10 years, making it the largest guarantee in the history of sports.

This groundbreaking agreement surpasses the previous record set players like Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers. Ohtani’s historic contract has garnered significant attention, as fans and analysts alike marvel at the magnitude of this free agent signing.

With this signing, the Los Angeles Dodgers now boast a formidable trio of star players, including Mookie Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman. MLB gave fans a sneak peek of this powerhouse trio dressed in the iconic white and blue Dodgers uniform, building anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season.

Notable figures from the baseball community couldn’t help but react to the news. Canadian and former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto’s response encapsulated the shock and disbelief, stating, “I chortled out loud in a shop. Person asked if I was ok.”

For those curious about the financial implications of Ohtani’s record-breaking contract, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette provided intriguing figures. Ohtani will earn an astonishing wage of $7,991 per hour or $191,780 per day—every day for the next decade.

MLB Network also shared Ohtani’s impressive offensive statistics at his new home ballpark, Dodger Stadium. In just 15 games, Ohtani boasts a career batting average of .357 with a .457 on-base percentage and a .679 slugging percentage. These numbers highlight his prowess and hint at the exciting performances he will grace fans with in the coming years.

To put Ohtani’s salary into perspective, Dalton Feely of Jomboy Media pointed out that his annual earnings of $70 million surpass the current payroll of eight different MLB teams for the 2024 season. This staggering comparison showcases the magnitude of Ohtani’s new contract and the financial commitment made the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As the dust settles from this groundbreaking deal, fans, players, and analysts eagerly await the start of the 2024 season, where Ohtani will begin his journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers and make baseball history.