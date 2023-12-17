Public Reaction to Rudy Giuliani’s Defamation Verdict

After a Georgia jury ruled against Rudy Giuliani for defaming two election workers, the court of public opinion had a lot to say about the former New York mayor. While many celebrated the verdict and criticized Giuliani for his actions, others questioned his intelligence and morality.

One X user expressed their anger towards Giuliani with a simple yet explicit message, stating, “Hey @RudyGiuliani fuck you.” Another user mocked Giuliani’s potential financial troubles, suggesting that he would have to star in several “Borat” films to earn the $150 million in damages he owes.

Critics went beyond insults and commented on Giuliani’s character. One user stated that Giuliani is “soulless” and lacks a functioning conscience, showing zero remorse for his actions. They also noted that he repeated the slanderous comments even after the verdict, leaving him susceptible to further legal action.

Giuliani’s attempt to downplay the verdict and criticize the fairness of the trial didn’t go over well with X users. Many called him out for his lack of evidence and the fact that he chose not to testify in his own defense.

In response to Giuliani’s tweet, one user sarcastically suggested that he should “cry harder” and reminded him that punitive damages are meant to punish and deter similar behavior. Others reacted to Giuliani disabling comments on his post, accusing him of being a coward and questioning whether it was all worth it.

Overall, the public reaction to Giuliani’s defamation verdict was a mix of celebration, criticism, and disbelief at his actions and lack of remorse. As the 2024 presidential race approaches, it’s likely that these reactions will continue to shape public opinion of Giuliani and his involvement in politics.