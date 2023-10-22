Tennessee Starts Strong with Touchdown in Opening Drive

Tennessee’s football team got off to an impressive start in their game against Alabama, driving straight down the field on their opening drive. The drive featured some key plays that helped the team move the chains and eventually score a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Joe Milton III showcased his athleticism and determination on a crucial third-and-7 play. He ran for a 9-yard gain, lowering his head and colliding with Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore. This impressive run kept the drive alive and showcased Milton’s ability to make plays with his legs.

Later in the drive, junior running back Jaylen Wright picked up 4 yards on a third-and-1 situation, extending the drive once again. These types of tough, hard-fought runs are essential in sustaining drives and keeping the offense on the field.

Milton then connected with wide receiver Squirrel White for an 11-yard pass, setting up a crucial play. He threw a beautiful, perfectly placed deep ball down the left sideline to White, who caught it cleanly for a 39-yard touchdown. This touchdown pass was one of the best throws of Milton’s career and gave the Vols an early 7-0 lead just 2 minutes and 21 seconds into the game.

Fans and commentators alike were impressed with Milton’s performance on that drive. People took to social media to praise his skill and the team’s strong start. The momentum from this opening drive set the tone for the game and showcased Tennessee’s offensive capabilities.

It will be interesting to see if Tennessee can maintain this strong start throughout the rest of the game and continue to put points on the board against a tough Alabama defense.

