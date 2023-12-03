Mike Perry Claims “King of Violence” Title with Dominant Victory over Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with in the combat sports world defeating former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in the main event of BKFC 56. Perry showcased his exceptional skills and relentless aggression, earning him the coveted title of the “King of Violence.”

From the beginning of the bout, Perry demonstrated his prowess as a bare-knuckle boxer, relentlessly attacking Alvarez with calculated jabs and heavy shots. Despite being known for his boxing skills, Alvarez found himself outmatched as Perry landed precise strikes, leaving him with a badly damaged eye.

The fight quickly turned into a bloody battle, with both Perry and Alvarez sustaining significant damage. However, it was Perry who remained composed, strategically executing his game plan. In the final moments of the second round, Alvarez’s corner decided to stop the fight, unable to allow their fighter to continue due to the severity of his eye injury.

Perry’s victory was met with praise and admiration from the fight community, as fans and fellow fighters took to social media to express their awe at his performance. The win cements Perry’s position as one of the top contenders in the BKFC and opens up a world of possibilities for him in the future.

While Perry declared his desire to face Conor McGregor next, it is unlikely to happen. However, BKFC president David Feldman expressed interest in a rematch between Perry and Alvarez, potentially in Philadelphia. Regardless of the opponent or the setting, Perry’s impressive win has undoubtedly earned him exciting opportunities in the realm of boxing and bare-knuckle fighting in 2024.

