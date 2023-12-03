New Article: Mike Perry Claims “King of Violence” Belt with TKO Victory over Eddie Alvarez

In a thrilling display of bare knuckle boxing prowess, Mike Perry emerged victorious over former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56. Perry’s fierce determination and expert technique led to a corner stoppage TKO, securing him the title of “King of Violence.” The 175-pound contest took place at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, where Perry showcased his undeniable skill in the world of combat sports.

Perry’s dominance in the fight was evident from the beginning, as he strategically targeted Alvarez’s eye, causing significant damage. The accumulation of punishing blows ultimately forced Alvarez’s corner to make the difficult decision to stop the fight before the start of the third round. Perry’s triumph was met with resounding praise from the fight community, who recognized his exceptional performance.

This victory solidifies Perry’s position as a formidable force in the realm of bare knuckle boxing. With his impressive skills and the “King of Violence” belt now adorning his waist, Perry has become a force to be reckoned with. While celebrating his achievement, Perry wasted no time in expressing his desire to face top-tier fighters, including Conor McGregor. Although that particular matchup may not come to fruition, Perry’s success opens up a world of exciting possibilities for future bouts.

In the wake of the intense confrontation between Perry and Alvarez, it is impossible to ignore the enduring appeal and brutal nature of bare knuckle boxing. The level of punishment endured these fighters is nothing short of astonishing, highlighting the immense strength and resilience possessed those who step into the ring. Despite the inherent risks involved, the allure of bare knuckle combat continues to captivate fans and athletes alike.

With the “King of Violence” crown firmly in place, Mike Perry’s career trajectory is bound to further ascend as we enter 2024. Whether he chooses boxing or BKFC as his next battleground, spectators can expect thrilling matchups and adrenaline-filled clashes. Perry has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with, and the fight world eagerly awaits his next move.

