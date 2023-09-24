Mateusz Gamrot Earns TKO Victory Over Rafael Fiziev in UFC Fight Night 228 Headliner

Mateusz Gamrot emerged victorious in the lightweight division on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 228, although not in the manner he had expected. In the main event held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Gamrot (23-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) secured his sixth win in his last seven octagon appearances with an injury TKO stoppage against Rafael Fiziev (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in the second round.

The fight started with a leg kick trade, but Gamrot accidentally landed a shot to Fiziev’s cup, although no time out was called. Both fighters landed big shots, but it was Fiziev who delivered a nasty body kick, showcasing the chess match taking place in the octagon. The first round ended with Fiziev having the edge, landing the heavier shots and earning a 10-9 score from some observers.

Gamrot came out in the second round with a single leg takedown attempt, which Fiziev defended against. However, Gamrot adjusted and secured the takedown to continue his momentum. Unfortunately, Fiziev’s attempt at a kick led to a damaging injury, causing him to fall in pain and leading to the unfortunate end of the fight. Gamrot was awarded the TKO victory.

The reactions to Gamrot’s win poured in from the MMA community. Fighters such as Sodiq Yusuff and Henry Cejudo expressed disappointment at the abrupt end and expressed hope for Fiziev’s recovery. Dan Tom and Ariel Helwani noted the unfortunate nature of the injury and emphasized concern for Fiziev’s well-being.

While the fight did not end as planned, Mateusz Gamrot’s victory over Rafael Fiziev demonstrated his skill and effectiveness in the lightweight division. Gamrot’s record continues to improve, and he remains a notable talent to watch in the UFC.

Sources:

– MMA Junkie: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/10/ufc-fight-night-228-mateusz-gamrot-beats-rafael-fiziev-injury-tko

– UFC: https://www.ufc.com/

– Cageside Press: https://twitter.com/Cagesidepress

– Nick Baldwin: https://twitter.com/NickBaldwinMMA

– Terrance McKinney: https://twitter.com/twrecks155

– Kevin Iole: https://twitter.com/KevinI

– Aljamain Sterling: https://twitter.com/FunkMaster_UFC

– Sodiq Yusuff: https://twitter.com/Super_Sodiq

– Dan Tom: https://twitter.com/DanTomMMA

– Ariel Helwani: https://twitter.com/arielhelwani

– Henry Cejudo: https://twitter.com/HenryCejudo

– Spinnin Backfist: https://twitter.com/spinninbackfist

– Jalin Turner: https://twitter.com/JalinTurner