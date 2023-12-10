New Title: Khalil Rountree Dominates Anthony Smith for Fifth Consecutive Victory

Summary: Khalil Rountree secured his fifth straight win in the light heavyweight division with a dominant performance against Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 233. Rountree’s power and speed were on full display as he overwhelmed Smith with heavy strikes, ultimately finishing the fight early in the third round.

In a surprising turn of events, Rountree showcased his dominance against Smith, who seemed ill-prepared for the matchup. The fight started with Smith pressing forward, but Rountree’s heavy hands quickly began to take their toll. Blood appeared on Smith’s nose, a clear sign of the punishment he was receiving.

Despite Smith’s attempt to pressure Rountree, it was evident that Rountree was the more powerful and skillful fighter. This led some experts, such as Aaron Bronsteter, to question Smith’s decision to engage in a stand-up battle with Rountree, ignoring the potential advantage of taking the fight to the ground.

Rountree maintained control throughout the fight, with several commentators recognizing his superior performance. Terrance McKinney predicted an exciting fight, emphasizing Rountree’s ability to dictate the outcome. Aljamain Sterling praised Rountree for his sportsmanship, holding back on delivering additional shots when Smith was clearly in trouble.

With this victory, Rountree joins the ranks of the top light heavyweight knockout artists in UFC history. His five consecutive wins tie him with Carlos Ulberg for the longest active win streak in the division.

Rountree’s signature name has now been etched onto his winning streak. The future looks bright for the rising star as he continues to assert his dominance in the light heavyweight division. Fans can expect to see more thrilling bouts from Khalil Rountree in the months to come.