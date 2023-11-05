New Article: Jailton Almeida Dominates Derrick Lewis in UFC Fight Night Headliner

Jailton Almeida continues to make waves in the heavyweight division with an impressive victory over perennial contender Derrick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 231 headliner. The Brazilian fighter showcased his dominance in the octagon, securing a one-sided unanimous decision win over Lewis.

Almeida’s rise through the ranks has been nothing short of remarkable. With a perfect record of 20-2 in MMA and a flawless 6-0 record in the UFC, he has proven himself to be one of the most formidable fighters in the division. In his latest performance, Almeida demonstrated his superior grappling skills, consistently taking Lewis down and controlling the fight on the ground.

Despite Lewis’ reputation as a knockout artist, Almeida showed no fear as he nullified Lewis’ striking smothering him with his grappling prowess. Throughout the fight, Almeida mounted Lewis multiple times, attempting submissions and ground strikes. Lewis managed to survive the onslaught but was unable to mount any significant offense of his own.

The UFC Fight Night crowd in Sao Paulo witnessed Almeida’s relentless pursuit of victory, as he showcased his well-rounded skills and exceptional wrestling ability. The Brazilian fighter’s dominance was evident in the significant control time he accumulated, holding Lewis down for a record-breaking 21 minutes and 10 seconds.

Almeida’s victory over Lewis solidifies his position as a top contender in the heavyweight division. With each win, he continues to climb the ranks and make a name for himself among the elite fighters.

