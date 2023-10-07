The Controversial Keenan Touchline Catch: Was He In or Out?

Ireland showcased their dominance in the first half of their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Scotland at the Stade de France. However, amidst the excitement, there was one incident that left social media bewildered. It revolved around a touchline catch Hugo Keenan.

During a period of intense action, a Scottish clearance kick made its way towards the right-hand Irish touchline. Keenan managed to get under the ball, but his heel appeared to slip, causing him to stumble near the line. While the officials continued with the game, viewers from home were convinced that he had touched the white line.

Social media exploded with reactions to the Keenan touchline catch. Even broadcaster ITV joined in tweeting, “Gregor Townsend is everyone after that Hugo Keenan call.” Numerous individuals, including journalist Nick Heath and podcast Thistle Scottish Rugby, expressed their belief that Keenan had indeed gone out of bounds.

The controversy sparked a debate about the clarity of the call. Some argued that Keenan was clearly in touch, while others felt that it was a close call. The spectators’ opinions diverged, but there was a general consensus that the situation deserved more attention.

Ultimately, the question remains: was Hugo Keenan in or out of bounds when he made the touchline catch? Only time will tell if further analysis will settle the debate.

Sources:

– ITV Rugby (Twitter handle: @ITVRugby)

– Nick Heath (Twitter handle: @nickheathsport)

– Jon Cardinelli (Twitter handle: @jon_cardinelli)

– Thistle Scottish Rugby Podcast (Twitter handle: @thistlerugbypod)

– The Useful Tool (Twitter handle: @ArnodeBruin)

– Ian Price (Twitter handle: @goatteeboy)

– Gav Harper (Twitter handle: @Gav_S_Harper)