Iowa Hawkeyes Set Women’s College Basketball Attendance Record in Exhibition Game

The Iowa Hawkeyes made history once again as they broke the all-time women’s college basketball attendance record during their exhibition game against the DePaul Blue Demons. The game, known as the Crossover At Kinnick, was played at Kinnick Stadium, the football stadium of the University of Iowa. A total of 55,646 fans showed up to support the Hawkeyes, surpassing the previous attendance record of 29,619 set in the 2002 NCAA championship game.

Despite the unfamiliar elements and adjustment to the wind, senior Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes put on an impressive performance. Clark, a standout player from West Des Moines, recorded a triple-double with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Several other players also contributed to the team’s success, with four additional Hawkeyes scoring in double figures.

The historic event showcased the growing popularity of women’s sports and women’s college basketball. The incredible entrance into Kinnick Stadium, the electric atmosphere created Hawkeye fans, and the exceptional performance from the players made it a memorable day for the University of Iowa.

Social media reacted with enthusiasm and admiration for the record-breaking event. Fans compared the energy and atmosphere to that of a football game and expressed their pride in witnessing such a milestone. The visuals from the game, including the goal post at mid-court, were also deemed impressive.

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ exhibition game not only made history but also served as a testament to the university’s support for women’s sports. According to head coach Lisa Bluder, this extraordinary event could only happen at the University of Iowa.

Definition of terms:

1. Exhibition game: a non-competitive game played for practice or entertainment purposes.

2. Triple-double: a performance in a basketball game where a player achieves double-digit figures in three of the following statistics: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.

