New Broadcasting Agreement Gives SEC Football and Basketball Expanded TV Exposure

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) and ESPN recently finalized a 10-year agreement that will significantly expand the conference’s television coverage for football and basketball. This milestone deal grants ABC and ESPN exclusive broadcast rights to premier SEC events, starting in the 2024-25 season and continuing through the 2033-34 season.

Under this new agreement, ABC will become the new broadcast network home for Saturday afternoon SEC football games, as well as selected Saturday primetime football games and the annual SEC Football Championship Game. This is a major development, as the SEC Championship Game has become one of the most popular sporting events of the year. Additionally, approximately eight marquee men’s basketball games will be featured across ABC or ESPN.

This partnership between the SEC and ESPN represents a significant expansion of their current relationship. With ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network, and SEC Network+ all under the umbrella of The Walt Disney Company, the SEC will have extensive exposure across various platforms.

The new broadcasting agreement also brings scheduling flexibility, allowing for the announcement of game times and broadcast windows in advance of the season. This will enable fans to plan and enjoy the games more seamlessly.

Overall, this agreement gives SEC football and basketball increased visibility and provides a wider audience for these premier events. It will be an exciting next chapter for the SEC as they continue to showcase their talented athletes and top-level competition.

