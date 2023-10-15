VFL Eric Berry Honored at Tennessee Game

Former Tennessee football player Eric Berry was honored during the Tennessee versus Texas A&M game on Saturday night. Berry, who is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, spoke to the team before the game and gave words of wisdom to the young players, emphasizing the importance of not taking moments like these for granted. Fans were treated to videos highlighting Berry’s accomplishments during the first half, and Berry was officially honored on the field during halftime, receiving applause from the crowd.

After the game, Berry joined the Tennessee players for the Tennessee Waltz, standing between two freshmen players and participating in the song. He then gave high fives to the players and turned his attention to the Tennessee student section to celebrate the win.

The social media reactions to Berry’s return to Rocky Top were overwhelmingly positive, with many fans expressing their admiration for his legendary status and humility. Even Kansas City Chiefs fans got involved, showing their support for the former NFL player.

Overall, it was a special night for Eric Berry and Tennessee football, with Berry’s presence bringing energy to the team and the crowd. His induction into the College Football Hall of Fame is a well-deserved honor for his contributions to the sport.

