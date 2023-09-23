Social Media Reacts to Colorado’s Poor Performance Against Oregon

Colorado’s blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium left fans and pundits disappointed, but many acknowledged that Coach Prime’s CU rebuild is still in its early stages. Social media was abuzz with reactions to Colorado’s poor performance.

One Twitter user commented on last year’s offensive line, stating that it was probably better than this year’s. Another user defended the Colorado Buffaloes, stating that despite the loss, they will continue to receive national coverage.

Adam Gorney chimed in, noting that it’s not fair to say Colorado is horrible or that Deion Sanders is a bad coach. The team lacks an offensive line and depth, and is coming off three emotional wins. Gorney believes that Colorado will struggle against Oregon and USC but will ultimately be okay.

Skip Bayless praised Deion Sanders for his recruiting efforts, stating that the “Lannings of the world” are scared of what Sanders is building at Colorado. Chris Vannini emphasized that the outcome of the game was not surprising, as Oregon is significantly more talented and wanted to send a message through recruiting.

Despite the disappointment, Twitter users found humor in the situation. Bryan Fischer pointed out that the “Duck” mascot had done more pushups than Colorado’s total offensive yardage. Brandon Walker urged fans to be realistic, suggesting that winning six or seven games would still be a major step forward for Colorado.

Trae Young expressed his disappointment in the team’s performance, noting that they need more talented players like Travis Hunter. Ralphie Report criticized the coverage of the game as being soft, while Jake Shapiro commented on Dan Lanning’s lack of sportsmanship.

Emmanuel Acho shared a quote about society’s tendency to root for underdogs, but turn against winners. He suggested that people are quick to wish for a downfall when a team has been successful for too long.

Overall, social media reactions reflected a mix of disappointment, humor, and support for Colorado as they navigate their early days under the leadership of Coach Prime.

Sources:

-Chase Howell’s tweet

-Ryan Koenigsberg’s tweet

-Adam Gorney’s tweet

-Skip Bayless’s tweet

-Chris Vannini’s tweet

-Bryan Fischer’s tweet

-Brandon Walker’s tweet

-Trae Young’s tweet

-Ralphie Report’s tweet

-Jake Shapiro’s tweet

-Emmanuel Acho’s tweet