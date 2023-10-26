Chet Holmgren Shines in NBA Debut, Making a Strong Impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder

After an extended wait, Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, finally stepped onto the court for his official NBA debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Recovering from a Lisfranc injury he sustained during the 2022 offseason, Holmgren had to sit out the entirety of last season, heightening the anticipation surrounding his arrival.

In a remarkable season opener against the Chicago Bulls, the 21-year-old showcased his skills, contributing significantly to the Thunder’s commanding 124-104 victory. Holmgren made an immediate impact, finishing the game with 11 points on a 4-of-7 shooting performance, along with four rebounds and three assists in just 25 minutes of play. His shooting range was also on display as he connected on 2-of-3 attempts from beyond the arc.

As the Thunder’s starting center, Holmgren is expected to have a prominent role throughout the season. His ability to score, rebound, and facilitate the offense will be crucial for the team’s success. Fans and analysts are eager to see how the highly-touted rookie’s game develops in the competitive NBA environment.

