Calgary Mayor Declines Attendance at Menorah Lighting Due to Reimagined Nature of the Event

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek stirred controversy when she recently announced on social media that she would not be attending the annual Menorah lighting at City Hall. The mayor expressed her disappointment with the event, claiming that it had been “repositioned to be political” and no longer aligned with its original purpose of celebrating Hanukkah and Calgary’s Jewish community. The sudden change in focus came as a surprise and left Gondek feeling let down.

The mayor’s statement garnered significant attention, with nearly 900,000 views and a strong reaction from the public. Ward 6 Councillor Richard Pootmans supported Gondek’s decision, stating that it was unfortunate to see a meaningful event turned into a political one. He emphasized his stance against divisiveness and war and extended his wishes for a happy Hanukkah.

However, not everyone agreed with the mayor’s withdrawal. MP Michelle Rempel Garner shared a statement from Calgary federal Conservative Caucus Chair Pat Kelly, expressing concern over Gondek’s decision. The statement argued that her absence could potentially normalize anti-Semitism and hinder efforts to bring communities together for the common good. It reiterated the Conservative caucus’s support for the Calgary Jewish community and reaffirmed Israel’s right to exist and defend itself against threats.

Former city councillor Jeromy Farkas also expressed disappointment with Gondek’s boycott, stating that it sends a message that being Jewish is not welcomed or accepted in Calgary. Farkas warned that such actions might validate anti-Semitic rhetoric and violence in the city.

The controversy surrounding the menorah lighting event highlights the delicate balance between maintaining the original purpose and ensuring inclusivity. While some support Gondek’s decision to prioritize her values and concerns, others argue that public servants should show up and bring people together, regardless of potential disagreements. The outcome of this incident will undoubtedly have an impact on future multicultural events and how they are approached city leaders.