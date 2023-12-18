Auburn Extends Home Winning Streak with Impressive Victory

Auburn continues their home court dominance, securing their 49th consecutive nonconference win at Neville Arena with a commanding 91-75 victory over USC. The sellout crowd witnessed a stellar performance from the Tigers as they displayed their offensive prowess, with five players reaching double-digit scoring figures.

Leading the charge was Aden Holloway, who contributed 15 points to the team’s total. This marked the fourth time this season that Holloway has taken the lead in scoring for Auburn. Jaylin Williams followed closely behind with 14 points, while Denver Jones and the two big men, Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell, each added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Displaying exceptional accuracy, the Tigers shot at an impressive 47.5 percent from the field. Their success extended beyond the arc as well, making eight out of 21 attempts from the three-point range. Holloway, in particular, showcased his long-range prowess with four successful three-point shots.

The collaboration between Holloway and Tre Donaldson proved instrumental in Auburn’s victory. Combining for 22 points, they also demonstrated their playmaking abilities with a total of 11 assists. Their stellar ball control led to minimal turnovers, showcasing their ability to control the game effectively.

Despite being outrebounded USC, the Tigers managed to capitalize on their offensive possessions. With 10 offensive rebounds, Auburn converted them into 12 crucial second-chance points. On the other end, the Trojans secured 13 offensive boards, resulting in 10 points for them.

Boogie Ellis stood out for USC with an impressive 22-point performance, contributing significantly to their efforts. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Auburn’s dominance. Even the potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick, Isaiah Collier, was limited to 13 points before fouling out of the game.

Both teams saw a high number of free throw attempts, with a total of 58 in the game. Auburn made the most of their opportunities, converting 25 of their 32 shots from the line. Denver Jones was particularly reliable, making all six of his free throws.

As Auburn continues their remarkable home winning streak, social media has erupted with praise for their dominant performance. Fans and analysts alike are in awe of the Tigers’ consistency and ability to deliver exceptional results on their home turf.