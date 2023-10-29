Auburn Secures First SEC Win Under Hugh Freeze

Auburn has finally secured an SEC win under the leadership of head coach Hugh Freeze. The Tigers emerged victorious with a 27-13 victory over Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium, delighting the announced crowd of 88,043 that filled the stands.

Offensively, Auburn showcased their firepower, accumulating a total of 416 yards throughout the game. The passing game contributed 230 yards, while the rushing attack proved to be equally potent with 186 yards. Defensively, Auburn allowed the Bulldogs to gain 345 yards, with 161 yards in the air and 184 yards on the ground. Mississippi State struggled to convert on third and fourth down, going 2-of-12 and 2-of-4, respectively.

Quarterback Payton Thorne led the charge for the Tigers, completing 20 of his 26 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather was a reliable target, catching four passes for 31 yards. On the ground, Jarquez Hunter was a force to be reckoned with, rushing for an impressive 144 yards on 17 carries, including several big runs of over 10 yards.

The first half witnessed one of Auburn’s most successful offensive displays this season, amassing a staggering 301 yards. Thorne connected with three different receivers for touchdowns: Shane Hooks, Ja’Varrius Johnson, and Jeremiah Cobb. In addition, Auburn added 109 rushing yards in the opening half.

However, the second half brought about some struggles for the Tigers, reminiscent of their four-game losing streak. They managed to gather only 115 yards, with most of the gains coming in the game’s final drive as they ran out the clock. Thorne completed 5 of his 6 passes in the second half but the focus shifted to the rushing attack. Even with these challenges, Auburn still accumulated 77 yards on the ground, with a highlight being Hunter’s explosive 50-yard run to effectively seal the game.

Kicker Alex McPherson showcased his accuracy once again converting two field goals, extending his streak to 14 in a row. Auburn’s 27 points represented their highest scoring output against a Power Five opponent since the conclusion of the 2022 season when they scored 27 points against Alabama.

With this victory, Auburn improved their overall season record to 4-4 and their SEC record to 1-4. Fans and analysts alike took to social media to express their excitement and share their reactions to this much-needed win.

