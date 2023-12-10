Offensive Struggles Lead to Arkansas Razorbacks’ Loss

The Arkansas Razorbacks faced a tough matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners and their offensive struggles ultimately led to their loss. Despite the return of forward Trevon Brazile, who played for 15 minutes but failed to score any points, the Razorbacks struggled to find their rhythm offensively. Head coach Eric Musselman was even ejected from the game in the second half. The team shot just 40% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range, which contributed to their low scoring output. Additionally, the Sooners' strong rebounding performance, out-rebounding the Razorbacks 35-29, added to their offensive woes. Leading scorer Khalif Battle finished with 13 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit. Fans took to social media to express their frustration with the team's offensive struggles.

Offensive Struggles Doom Arkansas Razorbacks in Loss to Oklahoma Sooners