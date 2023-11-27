Shakeup in the Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Coaching Staff

After a successful season with the Oklahoma Sooners, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has decided to leave the program. Lebby has reached an agreement to become the next head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, signing a five-year deal.

Lebby leaves behind a tall task for Mississippi State, as the Sooners’ offense ranked poorly in several categories. In 2023, the offense finished 107th in points per game, 104th in total yards, and 111th in passing yards per game. However, Lebby’s tenure with the Sooners was not without its accomplishments. He helped lead the team to a No. 4 ranking in total yards and a No. 3 ranking in scoring. Players like Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops had career years under his guidance.

Now, the focus turns to who will fill the vacant offensive coordinator position on the Sooners’ coaching staff. Seth Littrell has been mentioned as a possible replacement. As the search continues, fans and analysts have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Lebby’s departure.

