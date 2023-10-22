Social Media Reacts to Clemson’s Meltdown Loss Against Miami

Clemson football suffered a tough 28-20 road loss to Miami in a double-overtime battle, continuing their poor run of form this season. The Tigers had multiple chances to win the game but turnovers and inconsistent play prevented them from doing so. In the fourth quarter, Clemson was outscored 21-3, leading to another low point for the football program.

As expected, social media had plenty to say about Clemson’s meltdown loss. Some fans expressed their disappointment, with one user commenting, “For years I always expected Clemson to play sound, play smart, make plays, and I always expected good things to happen. The last three years I have come to expect the worse to happen.” Others criticized the coaching decisions and the team’s performance, questioning the play-calling from the one-yard line and expressing frustration with the offense’s lack of improvement.

One tweet highlighted Clemson’s recent record, noting that the team is now 7-6 in their last 13 games. Another tweet referenced Coach Dabo Swinney’s earlier comments about lightening up the bandwagon, suggesting that this loss might accomplish just that.

While reactions on social media are varied, it’s clear that Clemson’s loss to Miami was a significant setback for the football program. As the team looks to bounce back, they will need to address their turnover issues, inconsistent play, and make improvements on both sides of the ball.

