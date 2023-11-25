Iowa Suffers Defeat Against Oklahoma in Rady Children’s Invitational

Iowa’s Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned as they faced a tough loss against the Oklahoma basketball team in the Rady Children’s Invitational. The Hawkeyes struggled to find their rhythm throughout the game, with Oklahoma ultimately securing a 79-67 victory.

In the first half, Iowa had a difficult time finding their shot, going 0-for-13 from beyond the arc. Their shooting struggles extended to the field as well, with a 35.8% shooting percentage. Junior forward Payton Sandfort led the Hawkeyes with 12 points, but unfortunately, he couldn’t find success from downtown.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, showcased a strong offensive performance, shooting 48.4% from the field. Guard Jalon Moore led the way for the Sooners with 18 points on efficient shooting. Javian McCollum, Otega Oweh, and Sam Godwin also contributed double-figure points to secure the victory for Oklahoma.

Despite the loss, Iowa did have some positive performances from their players. Graduate transfer forward Ben Krikke scored 11 points, while freshman forward Owen Freeman showcased his talent with 13 points and seven rebounds. Fans have praised Freeman for his potential as a standout player in the Big Ten.

Although it was a disappointing result for Iowa, it’s important to keep in mind that they have a fairly young team. Their effort throughout the game was commendable, and this defeat serves as a learning experience for the players. The Hawkeyes will need to regroup and bounce back in future games.

Overall, while Iowa didn’t achieve the desired outcome on Thanksgiving Day, they have a bright future ahead. With promising young players like Freeman, the Hawkeyes have the potential to make a significant impact in the Big Ten Conference.