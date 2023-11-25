Unforgettable Victory for the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes have just concluded their 2023 regular season with an incredible 10-2 record, marking only the seventh time in program history that they have achieved double-figure wins in a regular season. This impressive feat was punctuated a thrilling walk-off field goal senior backup kicker Marshall Meeder, who had unexpectedly been thrust into the spotlight.

Meeder, who hadn’t even anticipated playing football this season, received a phone call from Iowa’s special teams coach just weeks before the season began. Little did he know that he would become the hero in their rivalry game against the Nebraska Huskers. In the final moments of the game, with the score tied at 10-10, Meeder was called upon for a 38-yard field goal attempt. Despite the pressure, he cleared the crossbar the narrowest of margins, securing a 13-10 victory for the Hawkeyes.

The sequence of events leading up to Meeder’s game-winning kick was nothing short of extraordinary. Iowa’s sophomore quarterback, Deacon Hill, threw an interception with just 31 seconds remaining, seemingly handing the advantage to Nebraska. But a holding penalty on the interception return and an interception redshirt junior defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett turned the tables in Iowa’s favor. With only 15 seconds left on the clock, Iowa’s offense made a crucial play to set up Meeder’s decisive kick.

This victory not only solidified Iowa’s successful season but also extended their winning streak in Lincoln, Nebraska, to six games, the longest streak any team since Oklahoma in the 1940s and 1950s.

Overall, the Hawkeyes’ triumph is a testament to their resilience, determination, and ability to perform under pressure. It serves as a reminder that success often comes in unexpected ways, and that even unlikely heroes like Marshall Meeder can play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of a game.

