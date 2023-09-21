Oklahoma Sooners Add Top Defensive Line Prospect with Danny Okoye Commitment

Danny Okoye, a four-star prospect from NOAH in Tulsa, has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2024 recruiting class. Okoye, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 lbs, is an incredible athlete known for his agility and strength. He can even do backflips and deadlift over 700 pounds.

This commitment is a significant addition for the Sooners, as it solidifies their defensive line recruiting class. Okoye joins other top defensive line prospects such as David Stone, Nigel Smith, Jayden Jackson, and Wyatt Gilmore. With this group, the Sooners have arguably assembled the best defensive line recruiting class in the history of the program.

Okoye’s commitment boosts the Sooners’ rankings in various recruiting outlets. They now sit at No. 7 in the 247Sports team rankings, No. 5 in Rivals, and No. 8 in On3’s rankings.

Social media has been buzzing with excitement about Okoye’s commitment to the Sooners. Commentators and analysts have praised his athleticism, physicality, and potential as an elite pass rusher at the collegiate level.

This commitment is a testament to the efforts of head coach Brent Venables and his staff in recruiting elite defensive prospects. It also highlights the positive changes in energy and vibe at Oklahoma since Venables took over.

Sources: (weboklahoma.com, rivals.com, on3.com, tulsaworld.com, Twitter)